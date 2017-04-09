More than 150 community members come together for neighborhood spring clean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 150 volunteers teamed up to clean-up the place they call home.

The 3rd Annual CommUNITY Day, a neighborhood spring clean up day, was held on April 3rd.

St. Ambrose students and community members volunteered for the clean up day event.

"We're all living here too, not all of us are from Davenport but we see that this neighborhood could use a good clean-up and we want to work together with Davenport and everyone to make the community a better place for all of us," says Kelly Mitchell, St. Ambrose Junior.

Volunteers focused on the neighborhood between locust and 14th street as well as on Gaines and Harrison.

They helped rake, trim bushes, lay mulch and picked up trash in the streets and alleyways.