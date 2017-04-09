× Juvenile flown to hospital after flipping ATV

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A juvenile was airlifted to the hospital after crashing an ATV near Sperry, Iowa.

Around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 17000 block of Iowa City Road for a four wheeler accident.

Investigators said a juvenile driver tried to slow down to make a turn, hit the front brakes, and flipped the four wheeler multiple times.

The driver and his passenger were thrown from the ATV.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital in Iowa City for his injuries.

The passenger was treated on scene and released.