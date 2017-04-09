× Burlington man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A Burlington man was airlifted to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines County.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 99 and 125th Street, just north of Burlington.

Deputies found 27-year-old Richard Neff of Burlington lying unconscious in the grass.

According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Neff was driving a motorcycle around the curve when he left the road and was ejected.

Neff was airlifted to the hospital in Iowa City.

Witnesses told deputies the motorcycle was traveling at a very high rate of speed.