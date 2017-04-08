Young Quad City innovators kick off National Robotics Week with creations of their own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Some of the area's youngest innovators showed off their creations at the 3rd Annual Quad Cities National Robotics Week Showcase.

"Today is the first day of national robotics and so we are kicking off here in the quad cities by showing off all the FIRST robotics programs," says robotics event coordinator Pat Barnes.

Kids young as six years old displayed and demonstrated their robotic creations at the Putnam Museum on April 8th.

"There's four programs represented for students in kindergarten through twelfth grade. It's a way for people to come out and see the different programs," says Barnes.

The youngest program is called FIRST Lego League Junior for kids in kindergarten through fourth grade and it's made up of twelve teams.

"Why it's important to get them involved early? I think it's to get them excited and inspired with technology because the world is becoming a more technical place," says Barnes.