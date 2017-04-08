× Trump says he “inherited a full-fledged border crisis,” but they’re cracking down on illegal immigration

PALM BEACH, Florida– President Donald Trump is spending the weekend in Florida, at his “southern White House,” Mar-A-Lago. He’s staying down south after a two-day visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the diplomatic visit, the leaders reportedly pledged to make progress on trade negotiations between their two countries, which are the world’s two largest economies. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson described the leaders’ conversations as “very frank, very candid, and very positive.”

After a week of international diplomacy and action, the President tackled domestic issues in his weekly address. His main focus? The U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump explained, “Security begins at the border. As a candidate, I pledged to take swift action to secure the border, and that is exactly what I have done.” The President added, “We inherited a full-fledged border crisis. It was a disaster.”

Trump said the U.S. has a 64% reduction in illegal immigration over our southern border last month. The Department of Homeland Security says arrests at the country’s southern border have reached their lowest point in 17 years.

The President did address the Syria attack on Twitter Saturday, April 8th.

Congratulations to our great military men and women for representing the United States, and the world, so well in the Syria attack. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2017

He congratulated “our great military men and women for representing the United States and the world.”

The President also announced that Judge Neil Gorsuch will officially be sworn in as a Supreme Court justice Monday morning.

Judge Gorsuch will be sworn in at the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday at 11:00 A.M. He will be a great Justice. Very proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2017

Gorsuch was confirmed by the Senate yesterday.