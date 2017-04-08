× Toasty and breezy weather will last through Sunday

It’s been a glorious weekend so far in terms of the weather! More clouds will cover the sky tonight, and that nice southerly breeze will keep us mild. Lows will only fall into the upper 50s.

A good bit of clouds will move in for Sunday, but there will be some sunshine in the mix. With breezy winds still coming from the south, highs will easily reach the mid to upper 70s. Sunday evening is looking dry, but we will be watching a broken line of showers and a few storms late Sunday night and early Monday morning. As of now, stronger storms are expected west of the Mississippi River in Central Iowa. We’ll be watching this line weaken as it moves eastward.

By Monday morning, much of the rain will be out of our area. The sunshine will returns with another afternoon in the low 70s!

Cooler air settles in on Tuesday, but it still looks to be near picture perfect! Highs will be near 60 with a mostly sunny sky.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham