One woman killed in Sterling car crash

STERLING, Illinois — One woman is dead after a car accident in Sterling, Illinois.

On Friday, April 7, Illinois State Police and Sterling Police responded to a crash at the intersection of West LeFevre Road and Griswold Avenue.

Troopers said a Nissan Maxima was headed north on Griswold Avenue when the driver, 38-year-old Michael Mulberry of Rock Falls, ignored a stop sign and failed to yield. The Maxima was hit by a Chevrolet Silvarado.

Mulberry and his passenger, 34-year-old Dawn Trosclair from Cedar Rapids, were airlifted to the hospital in Rockford. Trosclair was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The driver of the Silvarado, Michael Lee from Prophetstown, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.