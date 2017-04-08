Local Quad City group holds fundraiser to feed Syrian refugees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Organizers from Kids Against Hunger held a fundraiser at the Putnum Museum, Saturday, April 8, to raise money to donate meals to Syrian refugees.

The goal is to raise $70,000 to pack and ship more that 300,000 meals to a refugee camp in Lebanon.

"This is really about helping Syrian refugees, all of the terrible things that have happened with the people that have left Syria. A third of the country has left," says board member Doug Cropper.

The reception featured guest speaker, Dr. Majdi A. Omar, MD, who has been working to help Syrian refugees for a few years. He says events like those are crucial to bringing hope to the Syrian families.

"'It depends on us, if we understand this suffering will have a negative effects on the rest of the world.... I think there may very well be a solution that comes out," says Omar.

Kids Against Hunger plan to start packing food to send June, 3, however they are still looking for at least 800 volunteers to help.

