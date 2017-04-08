J.B. Pritzker kicks off campaign for Illinois governor in Rock Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- Billionaire J.B. Pritzker kicked off his campaign for Illinois governor with a stop in the Quad Cities Saturday afternoon.

The longtime Democratic fundraiser announced his run Thursday. That announcement came after Pritzker formed an exploratory committee last month to test the waters and immediately kicked in $200,000 out of his own pocket.

"It's important to be able to talk to people and listen," Pritzker told News 8 after the rally, adding, "Mostly our elected officials don't listen. And it's what I do well, and it's what I'll take to Springfield when I'm governor."

The Illinois governor's election is in November 2018. Several other candidates have already thrown their hat in the ring. Current governor Bruce Rauner will be running for his second term.