Free local CPR classes teach importance of life saving skills

DAVENPORT-- "For every minute you go without bystander CPR, your chance of survival drops 10 per cent. So if it takes about 5 minutes for an ambulance to get to you. You're already down to a 50/50 shot of survival before they even get there," says AJ Petersen, NREMT and St. Ambrose student.

St. Ambrose University and Medic EMS teamed up on April 8th, to provide 60 students free CPR classes.

Originally organizers agreed to one course but due to the huge response they hosted two.

"We're teaching them CPR for adults, children, infants as well as how to use and apply an aed, which is an external defibrillator. Those skills work together to keep the body working when it can't do it on its own," says Petersen.

Almost 50 students became CPR certified.

For more information on CPR click HERE.