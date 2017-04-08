× Florida men arrested in Burlington for passing counterfeit cash

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington Police have arrested three Florida men for using counterfeit cash.

On Saturday, April 8, employees at a Burlington business called police for a man attempting to purchase some items with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Curtis Leon Davis, 51, Deondre Rahkeim Smith, 27, and Joseph Lee Wilcox, 32, were all arrested and charged with forgery, a class D felony.

Smith also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts.

Investigators said more charges are anticipated. Police believe all three men were involved in passing numerous counterfeit bills in several states prior to their arrest in Burlington.

All three men are in the Des Moines County Jail awaiting their initial court appearance.