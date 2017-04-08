Eastern Iowa Special Olympic Athletes compete to qualify for state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of athletes competed in the Eastern Iowa Special Olympics on April 8th

Athletes gathered at North Scott's High School track and field.

The day was filled with competitions in running, throwing, jumping events and wheelchair races.

"Everybody is really excited about participating, they've been practicing for 8 weeks getting ready for today so they're ready to show everybody what they can do and participate for that ribbon," says Nancy Shannon, Eastern Iowa Special Olympics Director.

Those who compete and win blue ribbons will go on to compete at the state level.

The Special Olympic State championships will be in May at Iowa State.