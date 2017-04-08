Area veterans honored during Vietnam War Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- Area veterans were honored at the Rock Island National Cemetery on April 8th.

A Vietnam War Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony was held to thank Vietnam Veterans for their service.

"We know during the Vietnam War that many veterans weren't welcomed home. My best friend is a marine combat vet and he was spit on and couldn't get a job. So the fact that all national cemeteries and the VA has accepted this pledge to commemorate every year, we started last year at the national cemeteries to welcome them home and we honor them with a pin and a ceremony," Sue Jehlen, Rock Island National Cemetery Director.

Vietnam veterans who attended were given a special lapel pin during the ceremony.

The ceremony is part of a 13-year program to reflect the sacrifice Vietnam Veterans made. Currently 2,615 are buried at the Rock Island National Cemetery.