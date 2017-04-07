× Two injured in Henderson County collision

LA HARPE, Illinois — Two people were injured in a crash in rural Henderson County, around 10 miles north of La Harpe around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, April 7.

According to a release from the Illinois State Patrol, a vehicle driven by Dianne Kircher, 61 of Stronghurst, Ill., collided with a pick up truck driven by Stephen Painter, 66, of Lomax, Ill., near the intersection of County Road 1100 East and County Road 400 North.

Painter’s truck ended up in ditch on the west side of the road and Kircher’s car ended up in the east ditch. Both drivers suffered injuries requiring transportation to an area hospital. A 1-year-old passenger in Kircher’s vehicle escaped injury thanks to a child restraint seat, the ISP reported.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Kircher was driving fatigued and that contributed to the accident. Kircher was issued a citation for driving on the wrong side of the roadway.