Significant weekend warmth may lead to strong storms

Time for some serious spring warmth and the timing couldn’t be any better as we head into the weekend.

After seeing temperatures overnight only cool around the 40 degree mark comes a strong push of wind out of the south. This will be the main catalyst in climbing temperatures in the lower 70s on Saturday to upper 70s on Sunday.

What will follow this warmth will be a weather system that will be pulling in from the Plains. Strong to even severe thunderstorms will be popping up in that area. That same line is expected to arrive some time Sunday night. By then, the storms may actually be below severe limits. Timing will be critical, so I’ll keep an eye on it for you.

Drier conditions are expected by Monday afternoon with another nice day on tap. as temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

