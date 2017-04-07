× Several charged with drug-related crimes following search at Burlington home

BURLINGTON — As part of an ongoing drug investigation, multiple people were arrested and charged with drug-related crimes.

A search at a home on Birdie Street Thursday morning, April 6th is what led to the arrests, according to a statement from the Burlington Police Department. Several law enforcement agencies assisted in the search.

Six people were found inside the home, police said. All but one were charged with possession of drugs or drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Lee Leffler, age 44, was arrested on a Des Moines County Warrant for possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, according to the police statement. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance. His bond was set at $25,000 and jail records showed that he remained in custody

Police said that 26-year-old Ashley Hanson and 36-year-old Aaron Rickels were charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia; both of their bonds were set at $1,000. Dawn Estes, age 49, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia; her bond was set at $1,000. Timothy Magner, age 34, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $300. All four of them were out of custody, according to jail records.

Jail records showed that 29-year-old Tristan Cain was in custody after having been wanted on a Des Moines County Warrant for failure to appear. His bond was set at $2,500.

The Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, the Burlington Police Department, the Des Moines County Sheriff and the Iowa DNE assisted in Thursday’s search.