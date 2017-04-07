Runway Show Raises Hundreds of Dollars for Dress for Success Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE - It was a night of fun, fashion, and fundraising for Dress for Success Quad Cities.

On Thursday, April 6, more than 400 people gathered at the iWireless Center in Moline for the 3rd Annual Recycle the Runway, sponsored in part by WQAD News 8 and emceed by News 8's Angie Sharp.

The event raises money for Dress for Success Quad Cities by challenging local designers and boutique owners to take a bag of "unsuitables" and create a runway-worthy look. 12 designs were featured, with 1st place going to Abernathy's, located in downtown Davenport. The design in the video above was 2016's winning look.

The designs were later auctioned off as a way to help Dress for Success for Quad Cities continue its mission - to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life:

"There are so many ways that how we we feel is impacted by what we wear, so this is a chance for us to get our mission out in front of people, have a client tell her story, and just talk about the importance of empowering women," said Regina Haddock, Founder and Executive Director of Dress for Success Quad Cities, which has been around for about five years and has helped hundreds of women since starting its local affiliate from the Dress for Success Organization.