× Ready for warm weather? We’ll get a nice dose of spring this weekend!

Happy Friday! We’re starting out the morning with some very chilly air with temps near freezing. However, we’ll be warming up around 60 today with gorgeous sunshine! Mostly clear conditions tonight will allow things to cool down into the upper 30s.

You’ll be able to wear your shorts and flip flops this weekend! A nice rise of temperatures near 70 with some sunshine will make it a great Saturday. The warm weather doesn’t stop there! By Sunday, highs will climb into the mid 70s with some more cloud cover in the mix.

We do have a chance for a few showers and storms late Sunday night into early Monday morning. A few could be on the strong side, so we’ll keep a close eye on that. Drier conditions are expected by Monday afternoon with another nice day on tap. Temperatures will be back in the 60s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham