Quad City man speaks out after falling victim to car theft, something ‘no one should have to deal with’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Devon Buskirk remembers the night like it was yesterday.

It was April Fool's Day when he quickly realized someone else made a fool out of him.

"When I woke up the next day I was talking to my roommate. He says your car's not outside. It was April Fool's Day on Saturday. I thought maybe he was just a day late giving me a joke, but he was not," says Buskirk.

His silver four door sedan was stolen right from his home.

"It's a huge stress, and it's something no one should have to deal with," says Buskirk.

Police say the car didn't go far. It was stolen on 13th Street and Eastern Avenue and ended up just about three blocks away on 12th Street and College in Davenport. All the thieves took was some spare change and a pair of sunglasses.

It's happening more and more.

On Friday, police from around the area released video of people stealing cars all around the Quad Cities. They say the rate at which cars are being stolen is up 81-percent, an epidemic that's sweeping the area.

Police also have a good idea about who is doing the taking. They suspect it's kids as young as 12-years-old.

"One little, oh hey, let's take a joy ride in this car could mean a lot of trouble if they swerved and hit someone. That could come back and haunt them for the rest of their lives," says Buskirk.

Police say a simple fix to most thefts is to lock your car when you're not in it.