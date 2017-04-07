NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Two Unique Ways to Decorate Easter Eggs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE - Easter is about a week away, so for our the next two Fridays, our "Nailed It Or Failed It" segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am is going to help you get ready for the upcoming holiday.

On Friday, April 7th, it's all about EGGS. I don't know about you, but dyeing eggs was one of my favorite things to do around Easter growing up. We would get the little kit from the store, sit around the kitchen table, hard-boil some eggs, and get to work - trying carefully not to dye the carpet red... or blue... or green.

With that in mind, I found two unique ways to decorate some Easter eggs - one for those who love hard-boiled eggs or one for those who, well, don't. I understand - they're smelly... and, frankly, not very tasty unless they're in their "deviled" form.

The first craft we attempted was dyeing eggs with shaving cream. Yes, shaving cream. This idea comes from Coupons.com and is very simple. All you need are some hard-boiled eggs, shaving cream, food coloring, and a muffin tin or several bowls. I tried this project out ahead of time and found that you need to use a good amount of food coloring in order to get color on the shell of the egg. It definitely works though, so give it a go!

The second craft we attempted was creating these sparkly tissue paper eggs. This comes from the blog, Hello, Wonderful. These got a little messy, but the end result is very pretty! You'll need some paper mache eggs from the craft store, some tissue paper cut up into little squares, and Mod Podge. Now, I'm not going to lie, I did NOT like Mod Podge when we first started this segment. I'm not a big fan of the mess. However, the best way to succeed in this craft - and probably many others - is by getting a little sticky. Try to use just your fingertips and you'll be okay - I promise.

By the way, it's National Beer Day! I introduced some fun ones I found at the store at the end of our segment, so click below for that and to see our finished products: