Local Syrian doctor says more needs to be done after U.S. military strike on Syria

BETTENDORF, Iowa - For Syrian doctor Alaidden Taher it wasn't easy hearing about the strikes on Syria.

"Very sad, very emotional, seeing my country is being bombed from all around, from it's own people, from other people," said Taher.

He believes that President Trump's order to launch 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian government airbase was necessary.

"It needed to be done, I think it was done in the least dangerous way, there weren't many people killed in it, which is great, but I think it served a purpose," said Taher.

Taher said that this wasn't the first time children in his country have been brutally killed.

"These kids are being killed for the last 5 years, so the end result is the same, so we have to do something about it," said Taher.

His parents still live in Syria and he calls them every day to check in.

"The war is not ending, not showing signs of ending and every day for them is a challenge, every day is like a new thing happening," said Taher.

He believes the strike was a step in the right direction.

"Anything is better than nothing, but it's a little too late, a little too small, the more interesting thing is, what's the next step," said Taher.

He said a plan is needed to find a solution the the ongoing war in Syria.