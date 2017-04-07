The Hawkeyes held their 5th annual Spring practice in Des Moines on Friday. Iowa was without starting safety Brandon Snyder who tore his ACL in practice on Thursday.
Hawks hit field in Des Moines; lose Snyder to torn ACL
-
Snow grinds traffic to a halt northwest of Des Moines
-
Iowa House panel OKs bill to toughen texting and driving law
-
Iowa voter ID plan is costly and unnecessary, Democrats argue
-
Man died after kayak capsized, Des Moines authorities say
-
Man charged with killing 2 Iowa officers wants trial moved
-
-
Amber alert issued out of Des Moines for two boys
-
Iowa bill would remove licensing requirement for barbers, funeral directors, therapists
-
Davenport students get close up look at government in Des Moines
-
3A Iowa District Wrestling
-
Pair of Knights strike State Gold
-
-
Burlington Notre Dame heads back to State for 5th straight season
-
Iowa Senate rejects ban on traffic cameras, backs new rules
-
Officials seek poacher who killed Iowa eagle; took head, talons