× Friday on GMQC: New Dictionary Words, Fiance Goals, and Students Using a Turtle to Cheat?

MOLINE- Friday, April 7, was Meteorologist Eric Sorensen’s first day on vacation, and Taylor Graham filled in for him during Good Morning Quad Cities….she brought the good weather too.

Actor Michael Keaton is in talks to join the cast of the live action remake of the movie ‘Dumbo.’ Tim Burton is supped to direct the movie. It would be Keaton and Burton’s first movie together since ‘Batman Returns’ was made in 1992. I was two. Taylor was -2, and Angie was six. Taylor and I have never seen the movie, but Angie claims…it’s very good.

A Nebraska student reportedly taped a list of bio exam answers to his turtle and used it to cheat. Some are skeptical though this really happened. Angie, Taylor, and I had a lot of questions about this story…How in the world was a turtle not spotted in the room in the first place?

Dictionary.com is officially adding 300 new words and trying to appeal to a younger generation at the same time. Some of the new words are: ‘slay, mic drop, dabbing, dad bod, hangry, and struggle bus.’ Apparently man bun is one of them too?

Finally, I went to the Quad Cities River Bandits’ game Thursday, April 6, and Matt Randazzo caught my fiancé Beth Duffy and I out in the stands. He got this cutaway shot of the two of us…Beth being a comedian (like always), and me just shaking my head. SMH.