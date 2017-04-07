Firefighters on scene at house fire in LeClaire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LECLAIRE, Iowa -- A house in a neighborhood off of Davenport Street caught fire late Friday morning, April 7th.

There was smoke spotted coming from the roof of the house. Princeton and Bettendorf's fire departments responded to help.

The LeClaire Fire Chief said that one person was inside at the time of the fire, but that he made it out safely.

Firefighters arrived around 10 a.m. There is no word on what caused the fire.

A law enforcement official on scene said that there have been no reported injuries.

#BREAKING - Fire crews on the scene responding to a house fire in LeClaire. @wqad pic.twitter.com/9xj8F41fDB — Jesyka Dereta 🎥 (@JesykaDereta) April 7, 2017