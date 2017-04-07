× Feline Friday: Badly burned cat is learning how to walk again

Hugh Jackman (we probably would have named him Hugh Catman, but we are very pun-oriented) is a kitten from Brooklyn that a Good Samaritan found in late March, suffering from burns over 40 percent of his body.

He had severe injuries to all four legs, his nose, ears and tails, but showed a remarkable fight for survival.

Hugh has been undergoing intensive treatment, first at Animal Care Centers of New York City (ACC) and then BluePearl Veterinary Partners, where he's been receiving 24-hour care for two weeks. No one knows how Hugh was injured, though abuse has not been ruled out. What is known is how amazing his journey of recovery has been. Donations to assist in his recovery can be made here. Here is a YouTube video of brave little Hugh learning how to walk again: