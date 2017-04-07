× Easter Egg Hunts in the Quad Cities

Bettendorf

Bettendorf Easter Egg Hunt: Kids are invited to participate in the 2017 Bettendorf Easter Egg Hunt at Crow Creek Park, 4800 Devils Glen Road. Games and events will start at noon and the egg hunt starts at 1 p.m. on April 8th. The rain date is April 15th. For more information call 563-355-2249.

Clinton

14th Annual Children’s Grand Easter Egg Hunt: All are welcome to join an afternoon of fun and celebration. There will be different hunts for different age groups and thousands of eggs filled with candy and prizes. There will also be an Easter Bunny meet & greet. The free event is April 8th from 1 p.m. 3 p.m. Call Clinton Parks & Rec Department with questions: 563-243-1260.

Davenport

Doggie Easter Egg Hunt: Dogs will be hunting for treats at Fejervary Park (near the Putnam). Dogs will hunt for eggs in two groups – small and large. You can register online or at the shelter. Cost is $10 per dog, entering the Easter Bonnet Contest costs $2. Humane Society of Scott County members get the egg hunt registration and bonnet contest both for $10. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. on April 15th, the hunt begins at 1 p.m.

Spring Celebration & Eco Egg Hunt with GPS: Children can participate in a hide-and-seek egg hunt or a GPS Scavenger egg hunt at Nahunt Marsh. Kids can also take part in nature-themed activities and learn about local wildlife. Refreshments will be available for purchase and everyone leaves with a goodie bag! Registration is recommended — click here. Proceeds go to support environmental education and natural resource projects. The event is April 8th from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Egg Hunt at Modern Woodmen Ballpark: Baseball fans ages 14 and under can participate in an egg hunt on the ballfield before the QC River Bandits play the Kane County Cougars. Gates open at 12:15 p.m. April 15th.

Galesburg

Hy-Vee 29th Annual Easter Egg Hunt: The egg hunt will include eggs and prizes. The Easter Bunny will be there to take pictures. The hunt is April 8th and starts at 1 p.m. sharp at Lakeside Nature Center, 1033 S. Lake Storey Road. Hunt will be held rain or shine. For questions call 345-3683.

Moline

Annual Duck Hatching at the John Deere Pavilion: Kids are welcome to witness the hatching of some fuzzy ducklings as they come into the world. Kids can watch the ducklings play, swim, and they may even get to pet one. Peter Rabbit will be making an appearance for photos. Information sessions are conducted at the top of each hour. The event goes from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. April 13th – 15th.

Egg hunts at Riverside Park Field: There will be 12,000 candy-filled eggs hidden around the field at 3300 5th Ave. for kids to find. The Easter Bunny and McGruff the Crime Dog will be there and a bounce house will be available. Age groups will be split up for different egg hunts. The activities are April 8th and begin at 9:45 a.m., 10 a.m., and a Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt starts at 8 p.m. Events are free.

Union Congregational Church Easter Egg Hunt: Kids ages 1 to 12 are welcome to join the Easter Egg hunt at 1811 53rd Street. There are activities planned and prizes available. The egg hunt starts at 1 p.m. April 8th.

*Don’t see your event on this list? Let us know, we’d love to add it! Email us at ‘news@wqad.com’