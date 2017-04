× Crews making sewer repairs on small portion of Locust Street in Davenport

DAVENPORT — Crews will be making sewer repairs on Locust Street causing temporary lane closures.

Between Warren and Vine Streets, traffic will be down to one lane in each direction, according to a statement from the City of Davenport.

The work begins Thursday, April 6 and is expected to last about a week.

