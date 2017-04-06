× Two People Dead After Equipment Falls off Trailer, Lands on Highway

GALESBURG, Illinois – Officials with the Illinois State Police say two people are dead after a car crash in the city.

Officials say it happened on U.S. 34 at the Lincoln Park Drive overpass around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Officials say a Ford truck pulling a flatbed trailer on U.S. 34, struck the overpass, causing the equipment to fall onto the highway. A Toyota Hilander, also traveling westbound on U.S. 34, struck that equipment. The driver and the passenger of the Toyota died from the accident. The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries.

U.S. 34 near Lincoln Park Drive, was closed for more than five hours Wednesday, and Thursday morning April 6, 2017, The roadway opened back up though Thursday at 1:45 a.m.