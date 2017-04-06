× Temperature spike still on track for this weekend

Weather is definitely looking up in the days ahead and not just in our skies but in our temperatures as well. Despite it being a bit breezy from time to time, some well need sunlight was enough to climb temperatures into the lower 50s.

It does promise to be a chilly night as clear skies combined with a decreasing wind will result in overnight lows around the 30 degree mark. Temperatures will become more seasonal on Friday with highs near 60 before a more southerly wind kicks in providing the big jump in temperatures for the weekend.

Saturday’s high near 70 will be replaced with solid 70s on Sunday. We’ll extend the warmth into Monday, but in that transition is when our next chance for a shower or thunderstorm rolls on in.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

