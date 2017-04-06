Pay It Forward: The Store Where Animals Are “Rescued”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, ILLINOIS - On the inside, it looks like your typical store.

There's clothing, books, jewelry - all donations, all at a discount. However, "Rescued" is not your regular resale shop.

The boutique, located at 2105 16th Street in Moline, benefits our furry friends. Its owners - Erin Granet and Kris Westmoreland - use a portion of their proceeds to help pets in need.

"We've kind of noticed that there's a lack of resources out there for people who need immediate assistance with vet bills, specifically when the animal's immediate health or life is at risk or in danger, so it's been nice to know exactly where our money goes and be able to donate on behalf of specific individuals," said Erin.

One of those individuals is Diana Sanderson:

"It goes towards people who need help with their vet bills and then they also give food to people who need it or can't afford it and a lot are veterans that come in and so I have pet food drives at my church and now I'm having it all go to Rescued," she said.

That's why Sanderson wanted to Pay It Forward to Erin and Kris, with $300 from WQAD News 8 and Ascentra Credit Union.

"I was shocked, very shocked," said Erin. "But again - this is what really keeps us going and keeps us motivated is to know that people trust us and they support us and it`s very humbling, a very humbling experience... that's for sure."

Since opening in September 2015, Rescued has been able to donate $35,000 towards its mission through selling simple items like shirts and shoes, toys and trinkets.

It's all about the animals and the people who love them like their own.

"We're lucky enough to be able to follow up with a lot of the animals that we help," explained Erin. "They visit the store and customers get to see our work in action."

Rescued is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10am-6pm. New and gently used donations are always accepted and welcomed.

Rescued is also having a Plant Sale Fundraiser on Saturday, May 5th and Sunday, May 6th from 10am-6pm.