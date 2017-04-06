N.E.D. takes to the sky to bring live images ahead of Bandits home opener

DAVENPORT — Although the first pitch won’t be thrown until 6:35 p.m., the Opening Day festivities in and around Modern Woodmen Park are already underway.

WQAD is bringing you a live look-in at those festivities with the News Eight Drone (N.E.D. as his friends and admirers call him).

Take a look around the ballpark to see what’s new and different for the 2017 season. This year the Bandits have added new protective netting to keep spectators safe, an expanded team store and box office, as well as new attractions that will be unveiled in May.