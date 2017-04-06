Massive 12-pound walleye caught in Iowa lake

This giant walleye came out of Big Creek Lake located in central Iowa north of Des Moines.

It weighs 12 pounds and is 28 inches long.

The walleye was caught by people who were doing research on the effectiveness of a fish barrier on the Big Creek Lake spillway, and how it is at keeping walleye and muskie in the lake.

Don’t worry – the big guy was released.

Iowa’s largest walleye on record weighed 14 pounds, 8 ounces. It was caught our of the Des Moines River back in September of 1986 by Gloria Eoriatti in Ankeny, Iowa.