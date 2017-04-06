North Scott gets a goal late but falls just short of 3A State power IC West 2-1.
Iowa City West edges North Scott in a State ranked showdown
-
North Scott scores 4 times to beat West
-
Bettendorf edges North Scott to earn trip to State
-
North Scott races past West
-
The Score Sunday – Annawan GBB, North Scott GBB, NASCAR, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Augustana MBB, Iowa MBB, FCA St Ambrose Bowlers
-
-
Lady Lancers use 30 point win to advance to State semifinals
-
Lady Lancers win State Title with Overtime win
-
Lancers pin down another trip to State
-
Free Throw sends Lady Lancers to State
-
North Scott bounces back to claim 5th place State trophy
-
-
Lady Lancers punch ticket to State Championship game
-
North cruises past North Scott
-
North Scott gets road win at Assumption