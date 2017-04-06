Chef Scott: Go Italian with Osso Buco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Have you ever ordered Osso Buco in the restaurant?

"Osso Buco literally means 'bone with a hole,'" says Scott Community College Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management director Chef Brad Scott.

We're going to make it today:

1. Season a 12 ounce beef shank on both sides with salt and pepper

2. Dredge both sides of the shank in flour

3. Pour 3 tbsp of chef's butter (a 50/50 mix of butter and margarine) into pan

4. Sear both sides

Time to make the mirepoix:

1. Place 1 cup of chopped celery in a pan

2. Add 1 cup diced carrots

3. Add 1 cup onions

In separate pitcher:

1. Add 1 cup tomato sauce to 2 cups of beef broth

2. Add 1 cup of Marseilles wine

3. Whip together

"This is so easy and good", says Chef Scott.

1. Add garlic to the mirepoix

2. Lay beef shank onto the vegetable bed, add the pitcher of liquid

3. Add 1 tbsp oregano onto the beef shank

4. Add thyme to the top

5. Cover the pan tightly with aluminum foil

6. Place in a 325 degree oven for 2 1/2 hours

"The beef shank is a tough cut of meat, so a long cook in low temperatures is best," says Chef Scott.

Place the Osso Buco onto a plate with side dishes for a true Italian meal.

"Bone with a hole, Osso Buco. You can enjoy this Italian dish in your kitchen."