Teetering temps could cause rain to change to snow today

Good morning! Today’s rain is about as cold as physically possible. It will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with rain likely through the day. As rain falls through the early afternoon, a process will be underway above us: dynamic cooling. This is where the atmosphere cools aloft as it’s producing precipitation. Temperatures will be critical in determining if the precipitation remains as rain or changes to snow.

If the column of air above us is cool enough, rain will mix with or change over to snow. If there’s a complete changeover, a few inches of accumulation will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces. Yesterday, I talked about a 2-4 inch possibility, however that would only be possible if we changeover to snow and keep it that way for a few hours. There’s still a slim chance that occurs, but most areas have a higher likelihood of seeing slushy raindrops and perhaps a minor accumulation.

In addition to the wintry mix, we will have gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Some spots could receive upwards of an inch of rain.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen