× Rain machine to end later tonight… but not the wind

No doubt, its been a soaker of a day out there as rainfall amounts have ranged between a half to over an inch! The rain will end sometime after midnight adding another tenth to a quarter of an inch to our total.

Lets not forget the wind out there, too! Wind gusts have been over 30 mph and will continue to do so throughout the rest of the night.

By Thursday, the wind will remain brisk but at least we get to dry out as the ‘wind chilly rain machine’ I like to call it sails off to the east. Temperatures will remain on the cool side but we do bring back some sunshine with highs reaching the 50 degree mark.

Not only do we continue with the sunshine as we head into the upcoming weekend but temperatures will continue to make that steady climb with upper 60s on Saturday replaced with lower 70s on Sunday. Can’t wait!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here