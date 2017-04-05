Putting the finishing touches on the new Scott County Sheriff’s Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDRIDGE, Iowa - For almost a year, the building for the new Scott County Sheriff's Department Headquarters has been coming together piece by piece.

"Needed to move closer to the area that we patrol, so that we could respond faster to the calls for service that we get," said Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane.

The almost $5 million dollar project replaces the old location off of 53rd Street in Davenport.

"Everybody will have the necessary office that they need in order to perform their job and the individuals that are working in the building will be somewhat closer together," said Lane.

The project initially had some push back from neighbors who weren't sure what would be at the new location.

"This building has no holding cells and that's important that the public know that, this has no jail type facility attached to it," said Lane.

As Sheriff Tim Lane walked around the building, he was excited to see a vision come to life.

"I came into the building when there was first just footings poured and then I watched the walls go up and then I started to see it get divided into rooms and that's when I realized the offices are gonna be a lot nicer, the hallways are gonna be wider," said Lane.

One of the biggest needs for the department is a place to store their vehicles and this new one will hold 19 squad cars and evidence storage.

There will be an open house on May 16th and the department will move in that same day.