Moline barber getting back in the Cubs spirit

Baseball season is officially under way, and that means those amazing haircuts from Moline's master barber Miguel Rosas are back!

Rosas, who owns New Style barbershop at 101 5th Avenue, gets a lot of business form Chicago Cubs fans. His clients ask for custom cuts that feature the likeness of faces like Jake Arrieta and Anthony Rizzo.

"Usually around this time of year, actually during the whole season I get a lot of people coming in asking for a Cubs logo, the "W"," said Rosas.

On Tuesday, April 4, Rosas was working on an Anthony Rizzo haircut for a young fan named Chase. Chase was planning to show off his new do at the Cubs game in St. Louis.