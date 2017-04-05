× GMQC Today: Congrats Mayor Sorensen, Our Favorite Deep Dish Pizza, & Sigh…

If you didn’t watch Good Morning Quad Cities on Wednesday, April 5th, 2017, here’s what you missed:

Please join us in congratulating Eric on being elected Mayor yesterday. Wait, that doesn’t seem right…

For real election results, click here.

How many of you drink coffee every day? We LOVE our coffee on Good Morning Quad Cities, but usually stop drinking it by the time we’re off the clock at Noon. However, we – and you – might want to consider sipping some if you are about to take a snooze. Here’s why:

By the way, don’t Angie and Jon look oh-so happy in that freeze frame above? That’s the coffee…

Another reason to be happy today, it’s National Deep Dish Pizza Day! Mmm… What’s your favorite place to eat pizza – any style – in the Quad Cities and outside the QCA? We revealed ours this morning:

A lot of us are sighing this morning because of this weird, wet weather… and apparently, that’s a good thing:

Do it with us now… SIGH…

With a forecast like this, we have a feeling “Mayor Sorensen” might be “impeached” very soon… or at least hit with his own snow stick. Remember the deal?