Bureau Valley School District turns down proposal to restructure schools

Voters turned down a multi-million dollar project that would have restructured their schools.

The proposal asked voters if they wanted to (a.) build a new school in Sheffield, Illinois, (b.) improve classrooms at Bureau Valley High School, and (c.) improve the conditions of Bureau Valley North.

Unofficial election results showed residents turned down the $17 million project with 72% of the vote.

