Acri, Thoms bring fresh leadership to Illinois Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a major change in leadership coming to the Illinois Quad Cities.

On Tuesday, April 4, 2017, voters elected a new mayor or village president in several communities, including Moline, Rock Island, East Moline, Silvis, Coal Valley, Cordova and Port Byron.

In Moline, voters chose Stephanie Acri as their next mayor. She said she's excited to work with the other first-time leaders in many neighboring communities.

"You know, I think it's really good," said Acri. "I think all of the new leaders have gotten the same message from residents -- that they're looking for more collaboration, they're looking for more aggressive development. They're looking for the same kind of thing."

One of the other new mayors that Acri will be working closely with is Rock Island's Mike Thoms.

Thoms, a retired businessman, said he sees potential for more collaboration between the various Quad City communities.

"It's a new day. I think it opens up the opportunity for different programs and thoughts amongst the cities," said Thoms. "I think people do want to see change."

Both Thoms and Acri will be sworn in at the beginning of May.

For full election results, click here.