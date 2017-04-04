× Voters in Galesburg help push mental health tax to approval

Voters in Knox county have approved a ballot measure to increase property taxes by .15 percent to provide community mental health facilities and services.

The meausure passed with 3,026 yes votes and 1,511 no votes. Much of the yes vote came from voters in the city of Galesburg.

Supporters of the increase say its needed to make up for state funding cuts to mental health services in Knox county. For most homeowners, the tax increase would amount to between $20 and $50 a year.