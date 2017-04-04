× Two arrested in connection with multiple credit union robberies in Davenport

DAVENPORT — Two people have been arrested in connection to multiple credit union robberies that happened over a seven-month period.

A robbery at the Vibrant Credit Union on Brady Street was reported on Tuesday, March 28, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. This was the second at this location; the other was reported back on November 18, 2016. And before those, another robbery was reported on August 11, 2016 at the Ascentra Credit Union on 53rd Street.

Read More:

Two Davenport men have been arrested and charged in connection with these three robberies, said the police statement. David Denney, age 33, is facing three counts of second-degree robbery and first-degree theft. Kevin Denney, age 59, has been charged with conspiracy in connection to the robberies.

Police said more charges were pending.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.