× Stephanie Acri elected mayor of Moline

MOLINE — After a tumultuous campaign season, Stephanie Acri was voted in as the mayor of Moline.

In early December 2016, incumbent Mayor Scott Raes challenged the petitions of his opponents, Acri and Bob Vogelbaugh (AKA “Mr. Thanksgiving”) because the petitions were not numbered correctly. Ultimately, the Moline Electoral Board decided to approve Mayor Raes’ objection, kicking Acri and Vogelbaugh off the April 4th ballot as formal candidates.

Vogelbaugh decided not to proceed with the election, but Acri went ahead as a write-in candidate.

Unofficial election results gave Acri the win as a write-in with 71.6% of the vote. She got 3,743 votes, and Raes got 1,485.

Acri has served the City of Moline since 2011, when she was appointed to the city council. She was elected Alderman-at-Large in 2013.

Related: Acri talks community issues before April 4 election

Click here for more election results