Rock Island voters elect Mike Thoms for mayor

ROCK ISLAND — Mike Thoms has been voted in as Rock Island’s new mayor.

Four candidates were running for the mayoral seat after outgoing Mayor Dennis Pauley announced that he was not seeking a third term; he had been mayor since 2008.

The men running for the seat were Stephen Tollenaer, Mike Thoms, Terry Brooks, and Andrew Rowe. Voters elected Thoms with 52.2% of the vote. Andrew Rowe finished second with 21.9% .Brooks finished with 913 votes for 15.3% of the total and Tollenaer captured 10.5 percent. All results are according to final, unofficial election returns.

