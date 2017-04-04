× One Person Dead After Accident on I-80

DAVENPORT – Police say one person is dead after an accident between a semi-truck and a pickup truck on Interstate 80.

Davenport Police officers say it happened just before 11 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2017, on I-80 East, near the I-74 interchange. Police say a Hawkeye Paving pickup truck was doing maintenance work on the roadway. The driver was backing up onto a portion of I-80 when they were hit by the semi-truck. Investigators say the driver of the pickup truck was killed.

The semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. No names had been released early Tuesday morning, April 4, 2017.