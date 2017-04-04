I-74 Bridge is clear again, traffic is moving

UPDATE: The stalled vehicles have been moved and traffic is clearing up.

Original post: Traffic is slow-going in the Illinois-bound lanes of Interstate 74.

Iowa Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic condensing down to one lane at the foot of the I-74 Bridge on the Illinois end. there were two or more cars stalled in the left lane.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Tuesday, April 4th, cars were backing up beyond Middle Road in Iowa.

As of 8:30 a.m., there were still stalled cars in the left lane at the foot of the bridge.

Around 9 a.m. the bridge was clear.