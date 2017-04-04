× Iowa man arrested and charged with sex abuse

HILLSOBORO, Iowa — A Hillsoboro man faces sexual abuse charges following an investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s office.

Todd Sexton, 39, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree sexual abuse following a search of a residence in Salem, Iowa. The search warrant was executed in cooperation with an investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, deputies said in a statement. Deputies seized twp firearms, narcotics and drug paraphernalia during the search.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.