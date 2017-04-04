× Drenching rain event Wednesday… brief mix or change over to snow still likely

It may be dry for now, but our next system is still on track to arrive with plenty of rain, wind and the potential for seeing some flakes of snow.

Rain will develop during the wee hours of the morning and continue through most of the day before diminishing. Decent rainfall around the area too, especially around the Quad Cities and points south where amounts are still expected to exceed over an inch. Most of that will take place during the morning hours.

This will be a cold rain, cold enough that we’ll likely see a brief mix or change over to snow. In the past couple of days I’ve been noticing the air about 1000 feet up getting colder during this time period. This can bring snow toward the surface. However, the ground is quite warm too, and it would take a lot to make it accumulate. We’ll keep an eye on it on shallow that warm air will be at the surface because that will be the key.

If I see any accumulation it may occur east of the News 8 viewing area. Places around the southern portion of the Chicagoland area could see several inches.

Hold on to your hat and bundle up! This is also be a wind machine with gusts expected around 40 mph in spots. Temperatures will be hovering in the lower 40s but the wind will make it feel like its in the lower 30s.

We’ll dry out on Thursday as the chilly winds that day will warm nicely heading into the weekend with lower 60s on Saturday replaced with lower 70s on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

