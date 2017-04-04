Get election results here
Illinois election — find your polling place

Bandits boast plenty of young talent

Posted 11:01 pm, April 4, 2017, by

The Bandits have arrived in the Quad Cities and they do so with plenty of young talent.  QC will boast 7 of the Astros top 30 prospects to start the season including 1st round picks Daz Cameron and Forrest Whitley.