The Bandits have arrived in the Quad Cities and they do so with plenty of young talent. QC will boast 7 of the Astros top 30 prospects to start the season including 1st round picks Daz Cameron and Forrest Whitley.
Bandits boast plenty of young talent
-
New London falls in Quarterfinals but eyes a bright future
-
Quad Cities River Bandits looking for National Anthem singers, part-time help
-
The Score Sunday – Ivy Envy, Clinton Lumberkings, QC River Bandits, FCA
-
We Want YOUR Questions for the Quad Cities River Bandits
-
Quad City River Bandits hosts job fair and national anthem tryouts
-
-
65-year-old Aledo dance company continues to find success
-
Jefferson Awards: Inspiring Our Future By Putting ‘Q-C Women In Action’
-
Obama administration ends ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy with Cuba
-
GMQC Today: Strange Shoes, The App We All Need, & Eric’s Love For Baked Goods
-
Galesburg Superintendent: What We Learned from ’14 Strike
-
-
And Our 2017 Jefferson Awards Finalist Is…
-
Trump’s big challenge: Cutting federal workers
-
Jacob Ellis chooses Truman St